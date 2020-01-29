The Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm are on the verge of agreeing to the first loan deal in the NRL’s history, with youngsters Paul Momirovski and Harry Grant set to swap clubs for the upcoming season while their 2020 wages are paid by their current sides.

According to NRL.com, Momirovski will depart for Melbourne within the coming days to aid the Storm’s plea for a boost to their outside back options, while returning to the Tigers come season’s end.

While the Tigers are hoping to lock down a contract extension with Momirovski past 2020, they will look to send him south while still paying his wage for the year and in return will see Grant arrive to Concord as the Storm continue to pay his wages for the season.

The deal is being closely surveyed by the NRL, but both Melbourne and Wests are hoping to have the players trade places within the next week.

Both clubs are yet to make an official announcement on the proposed swap.

Grant still has three years left on his contract with Melbourne, as the Storm will hope to transition the 21-year-old into the shoes of Cameron Smith’s successor.

A year-long loan deal for Grant could fast track his development, while also aiding Michael Maguire’s hooking depth for the season.

Momirovski’s potential move to the Storm would give Craig Bellamy’s backline a much needed boost, following the departures of Will Chambers (Suntory Sungoliath) and Curtis Scott (Canberra).

The English Super League allows top-tier clubs to loan out players to those in lower divisions in hope of giving younger players more experience and a greater chance to develop.

The Tigers coach became fond of the English loan system after spending time at Super League club Wigan.

“I just see the value of kids, be it from here, being loaned to Super League clubs for a period of time,” Maguire told League Weekly late last year.

“It helps those teams. Even if you sent them there for two months… you might be able to find a way to send them there and help bolster up what’s going on over there at Super League level.

“You’d probably be able to do that every now and then with NRL teams… it [could] open up a different pathway and an opportunity for people to grow.”