The Melbourne Storm have officially re-signed Bronson Garlick until at least the end of the 2025 season.

The 27-year-old is a late bloomer by NRL standards, having only made his debut in Round 1 of this season against the Parramatta Eels, but his impressive performances off the bench have seen him play every match with the Victorian outfit this season.

The dummy half, who can also slot in other positions, has seen limited minutes in his time off the bench but could find himself in line for an increased role during the State of Origin period with Harry Grant in the Queensland Maroons' set-up.

Garlick's importance has increased this year given the off-season departures of Brandon Smith to the Sydney Roosters and Tyson Smoothy to the Brisbane Broncos.

Garlick said it was a dream come true to play for the Storm.

“I didn't think I would be here last year and then to debut round one was dream come true,” Garlick said in a club statement.

"I've looked at the honour board in the sheds every day hoping to be added along side some of the greats of the game. To play one game has been incredible and to be given the opportunity to play at Storm for another two years is hard to believe.

“I can't thank Craig and the coaches enough. They have given me the chance to play first grade which is something I never thought would happen and to do that at Storm - the best club in the world - it quite surreal."

Garlick first joined the Storm on a development deal ahead of 2022, having impressed with the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup. He then knocked the door down for a full-time deal with his work at the Brisbane Tigers in Melbourne's feeder system during 2022.

General manager of football Frank Ponissi said Garlick had fit in nicely with the club.

“Bronson has bought into our club from the very first day he first joined us in November 2021 on a one-year deal,” Ponissi said.

“He's obviously come to us as a mature-aged player with some great experience at reserve grade, but he has worked extremely hard on his game playing with Brisbane Easts last season.

"He was rewarded with another one-year deal for 2023 and after an outstanding pre-season, we're pleased he's seeing the results of that work by getting a regular start this season playing an important role off the bench."