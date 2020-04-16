Steve ‘Blocker’ Roach has selected the best forward group that he would have loved to play alongside.

Speaking on Fox League Live, the Tigers great reeled off six names, two of which remain in the league today.

“I was thinking who are the blokes that I would have love to have played footy with,” Roach said.

“Just listen to these couple of blokes. Petero Civoniceva, Cameron Smith, Glenn Lazarus, Gorden Tallis, Sam Burgess and Jason Taumalolo.

“Now I played a couple of games with Glenn Lazarus, but I would have loved to have played a lot more.

“A couple of our Fox Sports talent in Gorden Tallis and Sam Burgess. I loved the way both of those guys ripped in when they played footy .

“Taumalolo, the yardage that he gets. They are the types of blokes that you would sit back and say, you know what, I would love to play with those sort of players.

‘I reckon if you asked a lot of people around our sort of vintage they would be the guys that you would look for.”

Petero Civoniceva stood out as one of the greatest ever front-rowers, according to Roach.

“Petero probably doesn’t get the raps that he should,” Roach said.

“He played 45 Test for Australia. That is the most number ever for a front-rower.

“Civoniceva was almost impossible to stop and the big thing is he was a play one front-rower. Everyone used to follow him.:

Michael Ennis believes Roach’s selection had a few notable absentees that he thought would make the cut.

“It is hard to argue that is a phenomenal forward pack,” Ennis said.

“I would have loved to have had a day out in the middle of that.

“One bloke I thought you might have gone for would be Shane Webcke. He just strikes me as you type of bloke. Tough and no nonsense.

“Another would be Paul Gallen for his toughness. I know he is polarising and people love him or hate him, but that’s what you want from your middle forwards.

“The thing that I love about Gal was he would never ask you to do something that he wouldn’t do himself.”