After months of rumours, Wests Tigers front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu has finally made a decision on his future at the club.

A NSW Blues representative, Utoikamanu has confirmed that he will depart the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The front-rower was initially contracted at the club until the end of next season. However, due to specific clauses in his contract, he has been free to negotiate with rival clubs.

Those clauses stated the Tigers had to make the finals, or he had to play two State of Origin matches.