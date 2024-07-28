After months of rumours, Wests Tigers front-rower Stefano Utoikamanu has finally made a decision on his future at the club.
A NSW Blues representative, Utoikamanu has confirmed that he will depart the club at the end of the 2024 NRL season.
The front-rower was initially contracted at the club until the end of next season. However, due to specific clauses in his contract, he has been free to negotiate with rival clubs.
Those clauses stated the Tigers had to make the finals, or he had to play two State of Origin matches.
"Wests Tigers wish Stefano and his family the very best with their future endeavours," a Tigers statement read.
The Melbourne Storm seem the frontrunners for his signature after he met with them twice, but the Canterbury Bulldogs are also in the race to sign him. Utoikamanu has yet to confirm which club he will join beyond this season.
It is understood that The Dolphins have also shown an interest in him but are considered outsiders. The Canberra Raiders and St George Illawarra Dragons are out of the race after previously being linked to him.
The news also comes after teammate Isaiah Papali'i was granted permission to join the Penrith Panthers at the start of next season, and John Bateman will undergo an immediate move overseas to play for the Warrington Wolves on a loan deal.