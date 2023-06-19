Kyle Flanagan has uttered a message to his teammates after consecutive losses against the Eels and Sharks, conceding 82 points.

Recently underperforming, the Bulldogs have struggled in attack and defence, with the latter being seen as one of their worst in a long time- the club has missed more than 50 tackles in the past two games.

However, while the club is still a young and inexperienced team, the losses can cause some players to lose confidence in their abilities.

One of the more experienced players in Sunday's line-up was Kyle Flanagan, who has previously experienced what it is like to be on the losing end of terrible performances.

Not only has he experienced many losses, but he has been on the receiving end of high criticism throughout his career from fans and media critics, something that the younger players are yet to endure.

While the Bulldogs sit near the bottom of the ladder and below expectations, the side is getting better as the younger players gain more playing minutes under their belt.

Flanagan issued a message to his teammates to keep their confidence high going forward and not get bogged down after a flurry of poor performances.

"Stay off social media is probably a good start," Flanagan said.

"Just go back to training, and things will turn around; it's just a matter of when and just staying true to yourself and knowing that good things (are) around the corner."

After being dropped from the first-grade team after Round 8, Flanagan returned on Sunday against his old club after a successful stint at the reserve-grade level.

"It felt good...I was looking forward to getting back into first grade, and I played in the halves my whole life," he said.

"I've made it quite clear that I want to be in the top grade, and anything I can do in the top grade, I'll do it."

Whilst he was playing in the NSW Cup, Flanagan transitioned into the dummy-half role. Having played in the halves his whole career and junior career, it was a role that was foreign to him but succeded in doing.

He admitted that his time in the NSW Cup helped him enjoy playing footy once against and gave him the confidence to perform at the highest level.

"For me, it was just probably my mindset," he stated when asked what he worked on after being dropped.

"Going back and enjoying my footy and getting my confidence back and playing the way that Kyle Flanagan knows how to play.

"I believe I got back into this position through my hard work."

Off-contract at the end of the season, Flanagan will be looking to take one of the two halves spots for the remainder of the season, which Matt Burton and Karl Oloapu currently occupy.