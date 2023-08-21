Canberra Raiders star back Jordan Rapana has won the player of the week award after a huge performance in steering his side to a crucial win against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The Round 25 stats-based team of the week sees Rapana joined by two of his teammates, with key forwards Joseph Tapine and Josh Papalii both featuring.

In a week where 11 different clubs have representation in the tea of the week, the Raiders are the only club with three players in, while the Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers, Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm all have two.

Here is the team.

FB: Jordan Rapana (Canberra) - 1 Try, 18 Hit Ups, 183 Metres Gained, 7 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 7 Tackles

WI: Greg Marzhew (Newcastle) - 3 Tries, 17 Hit Ups, 253 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 9 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Tackle

CE: Stephen Crichton (Penrith) - 1 Try, 8 Hit Ups, 129 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 3 Try Assists, 11 Tackles

CE: Tyrone Peachey (Penrith) - 1 Try, 18 Hit Ups, 167 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 19 Tackles

WI: Jason Saab (Manly) - 3 Tries, 14 Hit Ups, 153 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 3 Line Breaks, 5 Tackles

FE: Luke Keary (Sydney) - 5 Hit Ups, 31 Metres Gained, 4 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 22 Tackles

HB: Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 122 Metres Gained, 2 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Break Assists, 3 Try Assists, 14 Tackles

PR: Joseph Tapine (Canberra) - 23 Hit Ups, 176 Metres Gained, 3 Offloads, 5 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 26 Tackles

HK: Damien Cook (Souths) - 1 Try, 11 Hit Ups, 122 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 4 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 51 Tackles

PR: Blake Lawrie (St George Illawarra) - 22 Hit Ups, 177 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 30 Tackles

SR: Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne) - 2 Tries, 12 Hit Ups, 91 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 1 Line Break Assist, 1 Try Assist, 28 Tackles

SR: Nat Butcher (Sydney) - 1 Try, 13 Hit Ups, 113 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 35 Tackles

LK: Tohu Harris (Warriors) - 1 Try, 16 Hit Ups, 134 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 35 Tackles

INT: Josh Papalii (Canberra) - 1 Try, 17 Hit Ups, 164 Metres Gained, 1 Offload, 7 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 28 Tackles

INT: Thomas Hazelton (Cronulla) - 1 Try, 12 Hit Ups, 103 Metres Gained, 3 Tackle Breaks, 1 Line Break, 28 Tackles

INT: Trai Fuller (Dolphins) - 1 Try, 10 Hit Ups, 126 Metres Gained, 8 Tackle Breaks, 2 Line Breaks, 5 Tackles

INT: Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle) - 1 Try, 13 Hit Ups, 120 Metres Gained, 4 Tackle Breaks, 18 Tackles

Player of the Week: Jordan Rapana (Canberra)

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Rapana (Canberra)

Defensive Player of the Week: Damien Cook (Souths) - 51 Tackles, 2 Missed Tackles, 2 Ineffective Tackles at 92.7% Tackle Efficiency