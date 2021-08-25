The Seven Network has reportedly put forth a bid to pilfer the State of Origin television rights away from the Nine Network from 2023 onwards.

The free-to-air battle has come to light after John Stensholt and Jessica Halloran of The Australian reported on Wednesday morning that executives at Seven had tabled a bid to the league for the ability to show the three box office events, as well as a single NRL game each week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine currently hold the rights until the cessation of next season, however, they will face stiff competition from Seven and fellow free-to-air rivals Ten as the game's powerbrokers will be desperate to secure the most financially beneficial bid given the constant hits to their hip pocket over the past pair of Covid interrupted seasons.

The pair of journalists reported that a decision from ARLC chairman Peter V'landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo would likely be made by Christmas of this year.

It was also reported that the pair would be seeking a deal worth in the vicinity of $600 million until the cessation of 2027 to coincide with the completion of the league's pay-tv deal with Foxtel.

Channel Seven has not hosted free-to-air Rugby League coverage since the 1980s and although they remain keen to broadcast the product, CEO of Seven West Media James Warburton remarked that they would be unlikely to "blow their brains out" to secure the rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remainder of the regular season and the finals will still be broadcast on the Nine Network, as well as on Foxtel and their sports streaming site Kayo.