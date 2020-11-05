Blues forward Cameron Murray sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of the series opener in Adelaide, with the Rabbitohs star now ruled out of the remainder of the series, per NRL.com.

Murray’s injury came shortly after captain Boyd Cordner left the field following a head knock, with the Roosters veteran eventually returning to play after passing a head injury assessment.

Isaah Yeo, Dale Finucane and Nathan Brown are all placed as potential replacements for Murray.

Queensland had injury woes of their own with centre Brenko Lee ruled out of the match after limping off during a late fitness test on Wednesday night.

Kurt Capewell failed to finish the match after aggravating a previous groin injury during his debut match for the Maroons.

Capewell told NRL.com that he is confident he would be available for game two at ANZ Stadium next Wednesday.

Queensland prop Christian Welch also had to be replaced in the closing stages after suffering a head knock.

The NSW women’s squad have injury concerns ahead of the Women’s State of Origin clash on November 13.

Blues players Kezie Apps and Isabelle Kelly are racing against the clock to be fit and available for selection after both suffering from leg injuries.

The pair have made it to the Blues camp in the Sunshine Coast as the squad continues its preparation.

Apps (medial ligament) and Kelly (syndesmosis) did not finish the NRLW season due to their injuries.

“The knee is feeling good, I’m on track to play and am in good hands,” Apps said.

NSW utility Botille Vette-Welsh (hamstring) made a successful return for the Roosters in the NRLW grand final and is set to boost the Blues squad.