The New South Wales Blues have confirmed two changes to their team for the third and deciding game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

Coach Michael Maguire, who oversaw his side record the largest half time lead in the history of State of Origin during Game 2 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, has made one forced, and one unforced change to his side battling to break a Queensland Maroons bid for a three-peat.

The forced change is that of Latrell Mitchell, who has suffered a foot injury and, pending the result of a meeting with a surgeon on Monday, could miss the rest of the season.

Mitchell's injury is the gain of Bradman Best however, with the Newcastle Knights' centre winning his spot back.

He made his debut in Game 3 of last year's series, with the Knights' star then unable to play Game 1 thanks to a hamstring injury, and overlooked for Game 2 with Mitchell called back into the side for his first Origin since 2021.

Mitchell had originally replaced Joseph Suaalii, who was suspended after a devastating high shot in Game 1. Despite being available for selection in Game 3, he has missed the team.

Meanwhile, Maguire has made the big call to drop Haumole Olakau'atu.

The Manly Sea Eagles' second-rower, who made his Origin debut in Game 1 and then survived the chop for Game 2 that found its way instead to bench second-row partner Hudson Young, has been cut for the decider with Mitchell Barnett to come into the side.

The explosive New Zealand Warriors forward, who can play either in the middle or on the edge, will add plenty of starch to a Blues' bench that will again feature Connor Watson, Isaah Yeo and Spencer Leniu.

The team is otherwise unchanged from Game 2, and reserves are yet to be announced.

Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series will be played at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

NSW Blues team for State of Origin Game 3

1. Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights)

4. Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

5. Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

8. Jake Trbojevic (c, Manly Sea Eagles)

9. Reece Robson (Sydney Roosters)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

12. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

13. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Interchange

14. Connor Watson (Sydney Roosters)

15. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

16. Mitchell Barnett (New Zealand Warriors)

17. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

Coach: Michael Maguire