After a controversial opener, and a record Game 2, the 2024 State of Origin series lands at a decider to be played on Wednesday, July 17 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST), the contest will be the chance for the Blues to flip the script on deciders in the Queensland capital, while also stopping the Maroons from winning a third straight Origin series.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the game online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch 2024 State of Origin Game 3 on TV

Unlike the remainder of the NRL regular season, there will only be one way to watch the decider of the 2024 State of Origin series, as there was for Game 1 and 2.

As has been the case in previous seasons, Channel 9 hold the exclusive rights to the interstate clash, with the network to broadcast Game 3 from 7pm (AEST) on their main channel.

The coverage of Origin will allow for a pre-game of a little over an hour before kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST).

Channel 9 can be found on Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

We reccomend checking your electronic guide to ensure times don't change, and in some states, that Nine are not broadcasting through 9Gem.

How to live stream 2024 State of Origin Game 3 online

If you'd prefer to live stream the decider game of the 2024 series, then you'll need to do so through 9Now.

This is the streaming application for the Nine Network and will broadcast exactly the same content as is on the TV. This is free to use, provided you sign up with a valid email address.

Key game information: State of Origin Game 1, New South Wales Blues vs Queensland Maroons

Kick-off: Wednesday, July 17, 8:05pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Referee: Ashley Klein

Overall head-to-head record: Played 131, Queensland Maroons 70, NSW Blues 59, drawn 2

