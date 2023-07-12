The New South Wales went into Game 3 with the 2023 State of Origin series already gone, but left it with some dignity after a whitewash-saving victory.

In a game that had seven changes, there were plenty of improved performances from the established players and eye-opening ones from new faces.

Here is how they rated.

1. James Tedesco - 8.5

Tedesco had his best performance of the series and potentially his best game of the season, given his form for the Roosters has also been off the boil at club level. Still not the best Origin performance of his career (which is saying something about how good he has been for the Blues over a long stretch of time), but 247 metres, 11 tackle breaks, a try assist, the line break to clinch the win and a much better role in helping the attack flow freely highlighted his game.

2. Brian To'o - 8

To'o was sensational. Both tries he let in were off kicks, which are hard to lay blame directly to him for, but his attack was outstanding. Crossed for the game's first try and equaled Tedesco's tally of 247 metres to get the Blues rolling onto the front foot throughout the contest.

3. Stephen Crichton - 6.5

He was fairly quiet in attack, and struggled after surprisingly taking the goal-kicking duties, but his rating is won on defence. He had some excellent moments in keeping the Maroons quiet, and while both of the Maroons' tries were scored on his side, he had plenty more than that thrown at him.

4. Bradman Best - 7.5

Best might have been the surprise selection for the Blues, but that didn't stop him from having an outstanding game as one of the best on the field. He wound up with a pair of tries, some strong moments in defence and 129 metres to his name.

5. Josh Addo-Carr - 7.5

Addo-Carr was quiet during the first two games of the series, and there were plenty of calls for him were they not headed by coach Brad Fittler, and the Foxx responded. He wound up with an all-time great try, some explosive attack and was strong in defence.

6. Cody Walker - 8.5

Walker justified the calls of a majority who wanted him on the side at number six for Game 1 with an excellent performance. He was the go-to player in attack and pulled all the strings on the left-hand side, leaving Daly Cherry-Evans and Jeremiah Nanai clutching at straws on more than one occasion.

7. Mitchell Moses - 6.5

Moses seemed quiet because all the attack went through Walker, but he still did a job. He made 22 tackles, controlled the kicking game with 397 metres off the boot and had some decent runs among his 127-metre effort with the football in hand.

8. Jake Trbojevic - 6

Trbojevic was on the park for 60 minutes and put in a typically solid Origin performance, winding up with 64 metres from his ten carries. While he was fairly quiet in attack, he made 31 tackles and controlled the middle third nicely for Fittler.

9. Damien Cook - 7.5

Cook was explosive during the opening half-hour of the game, playing a big hand in the Blues' run of three tries in nine minutes. He was eventually taken out of the game after halftime, but has well and truly confirmed he can still hang at this level after his surprise axing from Game 1 and use at centre in Game 2.

10. Reagan Campbell-Gillard - 7

Campbell-Gillard justified his recall big time during the decider, making a number of big carries as the leader of the Blues forward pack - a role he took over from the injured Payne Haas. 134 metres from 13 carries and a strong defensive performance headlined his game.

11. Liam Martin - 6

Martin had just four runs across the 80 minutes and didn't spend much time looking to get involved in the game, although some of that was likely down to the effort he expended in defence. The Penrith forward topped the Blues for tackles, making 42, although missed 5.

12. Keaon Koloamatangi - 7

An Origin debut that will surely have the Rabbitohs' star looking for more action next year. 82 metres from 8 carries, most of them looking like they made a dent in Queensland's line, to go with an exceptionally strong defensive effort.

13. Cameron Murray - 8.5

If Murray ever starts another Origin away from the lock, there will be a riot. He was outstanding in getting the Blues moving during the opening half hour of the contest, linking beautifully with Walker and Cook. His play-the-ball speed was also electric. Nothing changed when he went to the edge, but he was outstanding.

14. Isaah Yeo - 6.5

Yeo was better off the bench playing more of a prop role for the most part than he was at lock in the opening two games, and the Blues attack flowed far better with the role he played in Game 3. A strong effort saw the Penrith co-captain wind up with 114 metres and his typically solid defensive effort.

15. Jacob Saifiti - 5

A little strange that Saifiti, as the only genuine prop on the bench in an already small team only had 25 minutes. Didn't have a great deal of impact when he was on the park, but did his job without errors.

16. Reece Robson - 5.5

Back on the bench for Game 3, Robson was strong in a busy period of the game when he was thrown on into the middle. Ended up playing 33 minutes of the contest from shortly after halftime and tackled strongly. Did his job without standing out.

17. Clint Gutherson - N/A

Can somebody tell me the point of picking Gutherson? Would have been a lot more useful playing for the Eels on the weekend. Impossible to rate in a three-minute stint.

Total: 112.5/160