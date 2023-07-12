Cody Walker has been named man of the match in Game 3 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

Walker, who recalled to the side for the fifth Origin of his career, was phenomenal on the left edge throughout the 80 minutes wearing the number 6 jersey for the Blues.

New South Wales have struggled with a clunky looking attack throughout the series, but Walker, who replaced Jarome Luai, linked strongly with hooker Damien Cook and lock forward Cameron Murray throughout the contest.

» ORIGIN 3 MATCH CENTRE

Walker had a try assist for Bramdan Best, and almost another during the opening minutes of the game, but regularly looked dangerous in build up play against a right-hand Queensland defensive edge which were at sixes and sevens for much of the contest.

The Maroons struggled to contain Walker, who fed Bradman Best and superbly all night, with the centre on debut scoring a double for the Blues.

On top of his try assist, he had 66 running metres, a line break assist, 3 tackle busts and 5 kicks for 112 metres in what was a strong halves partnership with Parramatta Eels' star Mitchell Moses, who replaced the injured Nathan Cleary for Games 2 and 3 of the series.

The five-eighth, who celebrated his 33rd birthday at the start of this year, has re-signed with the Rabbitohs until at least the end of 2025 and could be in contention to reclaim the number six jersey for next year's series based on Game 3 if his club form stays at peak levels.