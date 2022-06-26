The Queensland Maroons will be left to lick their wounds from a horrid loss in Perth during the second game of the State of Origin series as they now prepare for a decider back at home in Brisbane in a few weeks time.

But which players can hold their head high on the long flight back to the Eastern seaboard?

Here are the player ratings for the Maroons.

1. Kalyn Ponga - 7/10

On a night where very few Queenslanders could hold their head high, Ponga was among the best for the Maroons. While some of his defence was questionable, and he was certainly outplayed by his opposite number in James Tedesco, he still came up with 123 metres from 15 runs and had a try assist to go with an offload.

Queensland will need more still out of Ponga though if they are to challenge in the decider.

2. Selwyn Cobbo - 2

Cobbo was awful for the Maroons. That might seem blunt in as few words, but there is really no other way to put it.

His performance was horrid. A couple of dropped balls, five missed tackles and no influence with the ball in hand, running just 64 metres in his ten carries.

He will bounce back, but that could knock the kid's confidence.

3. Valentine Holmes - 5

Holmes was solid enough in the first half for the Maroons, but he just struggled - like the rest of the backs - to get properly involved in the game.

He came up with 68 metres and had a try assist.

4. Dane Gagai - 3

Gagai is normally an Origin player through and through. Someone Queensland can count on to just churn out good performances, no matter the circumstance.

That wasn't the case on Sunday. His ball-running had no punch at all and his defence was even worse, missing a ridiculous eight tackles.

5. Murray Taulagi - 5

Taulagi had some tough moments on Origin debut, but also did plenty of good. Tried very hard with the ball in hand and, along with Ponga, was one of just four Queenslanders to crack three figures when it came to running metres.

6. Cameron Munster - 5

Munster had a middle of the road performance. Not good. Not bad. Not really anything.

He did have some nice moments, particularly in scramble defence during the first half, and he also took the line on time and time again to cross 100 metres, but it was all in vain as Queensland fell apart in the second half.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 5

Cherry-Evans, like his halves partner, had no real impact over the game. As the old saying goes though, if the forwards get dominated, the spine might as well stay in the dressing rooms.

The Manly half led the kicking game, making almost 500 metres off his own boot, but a lot of it wasn't all that good with limited time and space.

8. Lindsay Collins - 4

Part of Collins' mark really isn't his own fault. Him playing 52 minutes while Josh Papalii, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Jai Arrow all played less than 30 should never have been part of the plan.

Collins was gassed by his own coaches bench rotation though, and it showed. No punch with the football in hand, and three missed tackles to go with it.

9. Ben Hunt - 6

Hunt was strong during the opening exchanges, but then, unlike Game 1, he stayed on the field in a middle third role. Had a very nice touch in the lead up to Queensland's first try for Felise Kaufusi, but other than that, struggled in that middle third role he was ultimately assigned.

Did run the ball hard and worked strongly on defence, but he just wasn't up to shutting down the might of the Blues' pack.

10. Josh Papalii - 3

The role that Papalii is playing in this Queensland side is an absolute mystery. 20 minutes in Game 1 could be explained. 27 in Game 2 can't be.

He had just five runs, had limited impact otherwise and if this is the role the Caberra enforcer is playing, you'd be better off picking someone else.

11. Kurt Capewell - 5

Capewell wasn't great, but also wasn't poor. Like plenty of the Queenslanders, just a real plodding type of performance. His defence certainly wasn't up to scratch at times, but then, no one's was.

Especially...

12. Felise Kaufusi - 4

Felise Kaufusi will be remembered as the man who was sent to the sin bin on Sunday night, but there is plenty more that needs to be said than just that.

The Storm veteran made just 41 metres, but missed six tackles in his 72 minutes. A poor effort to say the least.

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - 5.5

Fa'asuamaleaui can hold his head higher than most in the Queensland outfit. Limited - again, weird bench rotation from Slater - to just 39 minutes, he had 78 metres and was one of the only Queenslanders who were able to bend the line on a couple of occasions.

Harry Grant - 5

Grant's involvement in Game 1 was superb. His involvement in Game 2 was almost negligible.

Despite playing 50 minutes, the combination with Hunt just didn't work this time. He only ran the ball five times and had nothing else to write home about, with five missed tackles a blight on his record.

15. Jai Arrow - 3

Arrow was picked to bring a veteran resolve to his team, but really had no impact on the contest at all in just 27 minutes on the park.

36 metres from 5 runs, and like his teammates, also had three missed tackles.

16. Patrick Carrigan - 7

Carrigan was probably Queensland's best - a list he was on in Game 1 when there were far more top performers. He was the only forward to crack the 100 metre barrier in his just over 60 minutes on field, while he also only missed a single tackle. There is a real case mounting that he should be starting in the decider, particularly with Reuben Cotter still likely to be sidelined.

17. Jeremiah Nanai - 3.5

Nanai didn't get a great deal of time to do anything, although missed a horrendous tackle on Jarome Luai for his try - a missed tackle that virtually ensured Queensland weren't coming back.

David Fifita's influence - should he come back from injury strongly - could be tempting for Billy Slater and his coaching staff for Game 3.

Total: 78/170