A runaway second half has seen the New South Wales Blues take victory in Game 2 of the 2022 State of Origin series over the Queensland Maroons in Perth to force a decider.

It might have been a tight opening to the game, with no tries in the opening 20 minutes, but tries would flow regularly once the gates opened, with a penalty goal to Nathan Cleary kicking off the scoring.

Felise Kaufusi scored the first try for the Maroons, bursting through on the right hand side off a suspect-looking pass.

It didn't take long for the Blues to hit back, with debutant Matt Burton crashing through off a bouncing ball for the opening try to New South Wales.

Queensland would again hit the front through Cameron Munster on a long-range effort, but that would be where the fun in Perth stopped for the men from north of the Tweed.

With Felise Kaufusi placed in the sin bin just minutes before halftime, the Blues would be next to score, with Brian To'o crossing on the left edge.

New South Wales would take a 14-12 lead into the halftime break, but put the afterburners on shortly after Kaufusi returned to the field, having been unable to score more than a single try against 12 players.

Daniel Tupou was first to score on the wing off a long floating ball from Cleary, before Jarome Luai burst through tired defenders to add a try of his own.

Cleary, who had a phenomenal night with a couple of try assists, would then go over for two tries in as many sets of six, with the Blues racing away with the game, and it being placed beyond doubt.

The Blues went past 40 in the 75th minute as Angus Crichton scored untouched to the left hand side of the goal posts.

In what was a chaotic game, Cleary found himself on report for dangerous contact while three players - Lindsay Collins, Jai Aarrow and Cameron Murray - were forced to pass head injury assessments. Kalyn Ponga was also taken from the field for a HIA in the final 15 minutes.

The Origin decider will be played in Brisbane on July 13, with the Blues hitting back in Perth as they did in 2019.

Match summary

NSW Blues 44 (Tries: Matt Burton, Brian To'o, Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary [2], Angus Crichton; Conversions: Nathan Cleary 7/7; Penalty Goal: Nathan Cleary 1/1) defeat QLD Maroons 12 (Tries: Felise Kaufusi, Cameron Munster; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 2/2)