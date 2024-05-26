Queensland Maroons coach Billy Slater has confirmed his team for the 2024 State of Origin series opener.

The biggest question Slater had to answer was in the halves following the injury to Cameron Munster, who is likely to miss the whole series with a groin problem.

In response, the coach has selected Thomas Dearden ahead of Ezra Mam, with the now back-up option among the reserves for the series opener. Dearden has played Origin previously, donning the Maroon jersey in Game 3 - which was a decider - of the 2022 series.

The remainder of the team features a surprise on the wing, with Selwyn Cobbo placed on the bench and Murray Taulagi to start. Cobbo's presence on the bench will undoubtedly leave questions over Queensland's forward rotation, given Harry Grant is also listed there with Ben Hunt to start at hooker.

Moeaki Fotuaika will be joined by debutant J'maine Hopgood on the pine, with Reuben Cotter and Lindsay Collins starting in the front row and Patrick Carrigan at lock. That means there is no back-up second-row option, with David Fifita dropped, and both Jaydn Su'A and Jeremiah Nanai both likely to play the better part of 80 minutes.

Taulagi is joined on the wing by Xavier Coates, while the remainder of the backline was predictable, with Reece Walsh at fullback, Valentine Holmes and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the centres, and Daly Cherry-Evans at halfback.

As mentioned, Mam has been included in the reserves list, while Felise Kaufusi is the 18th man, and Brendan Piakura will also get a taste of Origin camp life.

The game will be played at Accor Stadium on Wednesday, June 5, with kick-off set for 8:05pm (AEST).

Queensland Maroons team for Game 1

1. Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

2. Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

5. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

6. Thomas Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) (Manly Sea Eagles)

8. Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

9. Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons)

10. Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

11. Jaydn Su'A (St George Illawarra Dragons)

12. Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

13. Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Interchange

14. Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

15. Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

16. J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels)

17. Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos)

Reserves

18. Felise Kaufusi (The Dolphins)

19. Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos)

20. Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)