Footy fans have been slammed for shouting during a moment of silence in tribute to the ANZAC’s before kick-off in last night Origin II, per News.com.

General Sir Peter Cosgrove read the Ode of Remembrance in reflection to the end of WWI, before The Last Post was played.

Some supporters at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium broke out into cheers and jeers during the playing of The Last Post, with the noise getting louder when Blues coach Brad Fittler was shown on the big screen.

Many supporters applauded midway through The Last Post, not realising there was more to come, when they should have remained silent.

Many on social media were quick to hit out at the Sydney crowd.

How hard to show some respect for a minute #poorform — Daniel O'Brien (@danthomasobrien) November 11, 2020

The ones who made a noise during the minute of silence would be the ones who made a noise when players make anti-racism gestures. — Adam DJ Thompson (@AdamDJTbrand) November 11, 2020

State of Origin crowd booing during the moment of silence… wtf — Kellie Scott (@kellie_scott) November 11, 2020

Wow. That was absolute disrespect. Is it that hard to pay your respects in silence? Blood boiling. #stateoforigin — Jacqui Reed (@JacquiReed_) November 11, 2020

Following the tribute, the national anthem was played to the crowd, with players once again remaining silent throughout.

The scenes follow those in Origin I who boycotted singing along whilst lining up on the field.

NRL stars Dane Gagai, Cody Walker, Josh Addo-Carr, Jack Wighton and Payne Haas were all seen silent during the anthem.

Speaking on the Bloke in a Bar podcast, injured Rabbitohs and Blues star Latrell Mitchell explained that the line “our home is girt by sea” is difficult to accept.

“If you’re going to say nobody was here when you discovered it, then where were we?” Mitchell asked.