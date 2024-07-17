The Queensland Maroons failed to score a try during a thrilling State of Origin decider, eventually falling 14-4 in a thrilling encounter at Suncorp Stadium.

The loss ensures the Maroons fall short in their quest for a third straight series, with it being only the third time in history they have lost a decider at home.

In a physical contest, Queensland's attack was well short, even if their defence for the most part wasn't.

Here is how the Maroons rated during Game 3.

1. Reece Walsh - 6/10

Was very clearly hampered by injury throughout the contest, and below his best as a result. Could have even made an argument that he should have sat on the bench with Kalyn Ponga taking over at fullback. He wound up with 139 metres and 9 tackle busts, but didn't look like scoring or setting a try up at any stage.

2. Selwyn Cobbo - 5

Solid, but no real notes to write home about for the Broncos' outside back. Didn't get going with his runs under enormous defensive pressure, but was solid in defence.

3. Dane Gagai - 5.5

Solid enough performance on his return to Origin, but certainly not the Dane Gagai performances of yesteryear at this level. 135 metres with 7 tackle breaks was the highlight, although not many of those came in areas of the park which caused threats for the Blues.

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 4

Easily the worst Origin game of Tabuai-Fidow's Origin career, not that it's a major knock given how strong he has been at this level to date. 92 metres from 12 runs, limited impact.

5. Valentine Holmes - 6

Holmes responded to his snubbing out to the wing with a strong enough performance. Willing to do the hard yards in attack, and defended pretty strongly for the the most part.

6. Tom Dearden - 6.5

Dearden was, for the most part, the only player that looked like breaking the Blues down for a try. He wound up with 122 metres from 14 runs and 4 tackle busts. Never stopped trying to create.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - 5

Seemed rattled at times. Cherry-Evans had a regularly running slanging match with referee Ashley Klein at times, his kicking game lacked its usual touch, and his impact overall was fairly limited. Hard to rate a halfback highly when a team goes tryless.

15. Moeaki Fotuaika - 6

In a ridiculously physical opening, Fotuaika held his own for the Queenslanders. Wound up making 28 tackles with only a pair of misses across 41 minutes and ran the ball hard.

14. Harry Grant - 7

One of the Maroons' best after a very quiet Game 1 and 2. Promoted to the starting team by Billy Slater and didn't let his coach down, cracking 40 tackles and looking threatening at times with the ball in hand. Particularly strong during his first stint.

16. Felise Kaufusi - 3

Hard to understand why he was selected, or why he started. Had two runs, made some decent tackles, played 16 minutes and then was never seen again. Probably the end of his Origin career.

8. Reuben Cotter - 6.5

Cotter leaps off the stats sheet with 53 made tackles, but the issue there is that he missed 7, which is more than any other Queenslander. Nonetheless, held his own in a very physical game.

11. Kurt Capewell - 4.5

Missed some pivotal tackles, made a crucial error. He was solid, but Queensland needed better than solid if they were going to win the series. Where was David Fifita?

13. Patrick Carrigan - 8.5

Queensland's best by the length of the straight. Some of his first up contact in the early going was unbelievably impressive. Tackled himself to a standstill with 61, made some big carries for 150 metres. Future Queensland captain without a shadow of a doubt.

9. Ben Hunt - 5

Solid enough from Hunt on either side of his HIA, but his impact in a game not at all suited to him playing dummy half was limited.

10. Lindsay Collins - 5.5

Collins was his usual aggressive self. Had to do a mountain of work in defence, but ran the ball hard when the chance came and threatened the Blues.

12. Jeremiah Nanai - 3

Nanai might be well noted for his attack, but he isn't built for a game like that. Missed the tackle for Jarome Luai to run through the line after earlier spending ten minutes in the sin bin for being third man in.

17. Kalyn Ponga - 5

Hard to understand why Ponga wasn't on the park earlier. He had the ability to slice the game open, although couldn't really find a way to do so when he did get onto the park.