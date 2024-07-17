The New South Wales Blues have broken a run of six straight State of Origin decider losses in Brisbane, beating the Queensland Maroons in a thrilling contest.

It was a pair of late tries which eventually paved the way for the Blues to pick up the win in a low-scoring contest that was fierce and ferocious from the opening whistle.

After no tries for over an hour, an exceptional piece of play from Jarome Luai would see the Blues' five-eighth break the line and link up with Bradman Best who finished in the corner on a superb individual effort.

Just minutes later, Mitchell Moses would part the Maroons' defence on his own to add a second try and take the scoreline to its final resting place of 14-4.

Moses, unfortunately, was unable to be on the field to celebrate with his teammates after suffering a feared torn bicep in the final minutes.

Earlier, the first hour of the game had seen no tries, and an extremely physical contest break out as both sides looked for the edge over the other.

A penalty goal in the final play of the first half was the only score before the break for the Maroons, before both teams slotted one in the 20 minutes that followed the halftime interval.

A controversial pair of sin bins were also dished out ten minutes before halftime to Jeremiah Nanai, who was deemed to be the third man in on a brawl, and Cameron Murray, who had come from the bench to be involved in the tustle.

Haumole Olakau'atu, who was the Blues' 19th man, was also reportedly banished from the sidelines after getting involved.

The win is the first Blues' decider victory in Brisbane since 2005, and only their sixth win in a decider in 23 matches.

Match summary

Queensland Maroons 4 (Tries: Nil; Conversions: Nil: Penalty Goals: Valentine Holmes 2/2) defeated by New South Wales Blues 14 (Tries: Bradman Best, Mitchell Moses; Conversions: Zac Lomax 2/2; Penalty Goals: Zac Lomax 1/1)