Tom Trbojevic, Joseph Manu and Addin Fonua-Blake headline the NRL Round 1 stats-based team of the week.

The trio all had fantastic games, but it was the second-row where scores were the highest, with Bryce Cartwright winning player of the week honours as part of the Parramatta Eels' heavy win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

He was one of four Eels who made the cut this week, with the Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys also having multiple representatives in the team.

A pair of Dragons were also the closest to miss out in Tyrell Sloan at fullback and Zac Lomax, while other unlucky players to miss out were Valentine Holmes, Reece Robson, Tohu Harris and Josh Kerr off the bench.

The team of the week will be picked each week on a crafted series of statistical criteria that spits out a score for every player in the competition.

Players picked on the bench must play off the bench for their respective NRL teams.

Interchange

14. Terrell May (Roosters)

15. Junior Paulo (Eels)

16. Ryan Matterson (Eels)

17. Christian Welch (Storm)