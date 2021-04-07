Star Warriors recruit Addin Fonua-Blake is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury during his side’s clash with the Roosters on Sunday.

NRL.com‘s Dan Walsh reports that a best case scenario for the 25-year old is 6-8 weeks on the sidelines, but an even longer absence is possible.

It is a cruel blow for the 2-2 Warriors just two rounds into the season, with Fonua-Blake having a big impact at his new club since crossing from Manly.

Addin Fonua-Blake out after blow to front/lateral side of knee. Not the best video, hope was initially for contusion/quick recovery. But ruled out so quickly increases fear for impact fracture to patella/fibula or PCL injury. If either confirmed likely be facing at least 3-4wks pic.twitter.com/RrlVl36xbn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 4, 2021

Speaking post-match on Sunday, Warriors coach Nathan Brown could not confirm the exact nature of the prop’s injury.

“When blokes of that toughness come off, there’s a problem … You’ve just got to hope that it’s only a minor one and he doesn’t miss too much [footy],” Brown told reporters.

“I don’t know what Addin’s problem is at the moment, but I’d be highly surprised if he was going to be able to play just looking at the fact he came off after [13] minutes and he couldn’t go back on.

“It’d be highly unlikely [to play] on such a short turnaround … I’ve got a few blokes wounded. Unfortunately, we lost a couple in the first half like they did. In the current game, sides are going through a bit of carnage with injuries.” RELATED: All the latest NRL injury and suspension news

Brown on Wednesday was still unable to provide any more details surrounding the injury or a time frame, with further testing set to occur later this week.

Fonua-Blake has played 101 NRL games since making his first-grade debut for the Sea Eagles in 2016.

His injury and Bunty Afoa’s suspension means Tohu Harris will start at prop against the Sea Eagles on Friday, while Kane Evans will come into the side for his first game of 2021 off the bench.