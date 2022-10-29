Star South Sydney trio Latrell Mitchell, Damien Cook and Cody Walker are reportedly on the verge of finalising new deals at the burrow.

All three Rabbitohs are currently unsigned beyond next year, with next month's arrival opening a period for rival clubs to begin discussions with the trio for 2024 and beyond.

However, any talks of the sort are unlikely to unfold, with the Origin three-piece all set to shun external interest in favour of staying with South Sydney on multi-year deals.

According to News Corp, Mitchell is nearing an agreement on a deal that will see the star fullback tied to Redfern until the end of 2027 in what will be a massive signing for the cardinal and myrtle.

Both Cook and Walker are said to be nearing new two-year deals to remain with the club until the end of 2025.

Walker recommitted to the Rabbitohs on the eve of November last year amid strong rival interest, with another decision on his future understood to be made prior to the cut-off again this year.

Cook, who has played over 150 games for Souths since joining the club in 2016, will add to his stellar tenure as a Rabbitoh, with his new deal taking him to a 13th season in the NRL.

Securing the trio of Mitchell, Cook and Walker will take immense weight off the shoulders of the Rabbitohs' squad management, however will still see South Sydney left with 11 players open to rival interest from November 1.

Thomas Burgess, Blake Taaffe, Jacob Host, Siliva Havili, Liam Knight and Hame Sele are among those still unsigned for 2024 at Redfern.

The Rabbitohs also have Josh Mansour yet to confirm his future for next year, while the Bunnies have lost Kodi Nikorima, Mark Nicholls (both Dolphins) and Jaxson Paulo (Roosters) for 2023.

News Corp's report has suggested Shaquai Mitchell, the older brother of Latrell, will also extend his stay with Souths for another year.