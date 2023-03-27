The Sydney Roosters are set to receive a much-needed boost in what will prove to be one of the season's good news stories, with Angus Crichton taking a big leap towards his return to the field.

The star second-rower is yet to play a game in 2023, sitting out the opening rounds as he deals with off-field personal issues.

Crichton has had the full support of the club in taking all the time he needs to deal with the issues, with the New South Wales Blues and Australian Kangaroos representative taking time away from the game.

However, the situation has taken a positive step forward for both club and player, with Wide World of Sports reporting that he made his return to training with the club on Monday.

It's unlikely Crichton will be rushed back onto the field in the NRL though, and he will instead take time to integrate back into training and get his fitness ready to take to the field.

The boost for the Roosters comes with the club having had a bye in Round 4, but beating the South Sydney Warriors and New Zealand Warriors in their previous two games has the Bondi-based outfit sitting with a two-and-one record.

They have been utterly unconvincing across those two wins, with the red, white and blue having started their season with a loss to the Dolphins in Brisbane to kick off their campaign.

Crichton's return is likely to be paired in the coming weeks with that of Sitili Tupouniua, who has missed the start of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

While early estimates had set his return for sometime in May, it now appears he will be back in April, with the club confirming he is back to full training and approaching his return.

The duo returning will hand the Roosters back their starting second-row combination, and push two starting-calibre players in Nat and Egan Butcher back to the bench, improving Trent Robinson's side in forward depth tremendously.

The Roosters, who missed the top four last year but suffered a slow start to the season last year, take on the Parramatta Eels, Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks in a difficult three-week period ahead before playing the St George Illawarra Dragons in the traditional Anzac Day encounter.