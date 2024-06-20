Regarded as the next generation of the Penrith Panthers, star rookie brothers Casey McLean and Jesse McLean have agreed to new deals.

The Panthers have confirmed that they have retained the McLean brothers to long-term contracts that will keep them at the club until at least the end of the 2028 NRL season.

The decision to re-sign them comes after they will both represented the U19s NSW Blues on Thursday night against Queensland and the departures of Sunia Turuva, Jarome Luai, Taylan May (likely) but not confirmed) and James Fisher-Harris.

An Australian Schoolboy, Jesse has been named co-captain of the U19s Blues team and made his NRL debut last season before returning to first-grade in Round 13 this season against the Dragons.

Younger brother Casey was named as the club's Player of the Year last season in the Harold Matthews Cup competition and is still eligible to play in the SG Ball Cup. However, he has risen through the ranks quickly and already appeared for the club's Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup team.

“Not only are the McLean brothers highly talented rugby league players, but they are also wonderful young men who live out the values of the Panthers,” Panthers General Manager of Football Shane Elford said.

“Jesse and Casey have both worked tirelessly to be in the position they are in and we look forward to their career progression at Panthers.”

