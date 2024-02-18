The home-and-away season is yet to get underway, but the Sydney Roosters have already reportedly been dealt a massive blow.

A victim of a crusher tackle from Toafofoa Sipley, Rooster recruit Dominic Young was brought to the ground and left Saturday's game in an ambulance with his neck in a brace.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that while Young was originally cleared on Sunday to be fit for the trip to Las Vegas, he has now been ruled out of their Round 1 fixture against the Brisbane Broncos.

"I'm all good. Appreciate all the messages," Young initially wrote on Instagram.

The publication reports that X-rays and scans revealed the winger had suffered ligament damage to his neck and may require surgery, which will rule him out for longer than their season opener.

Young's injury will likely see the Roosters opening backline consist of James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Manu, Billy Smith and Joseph Suaalii.

"He's good, it's just when you're dealing with the neck, you want to be precautionary so he's just gone to the hospital to get a scan," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said post-game, via News Corp.

"He was good in there (the dressing room) talking and sitting up and all that, but they just want to keep it stable just so we know what's exactly wrong with it.

"But he was in good spirits and he was fine."