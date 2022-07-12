Star Wests Tigers recruit Isaiah Papali'i is reportedly looking for a way out of his next deal.

In a second row shuffle, Papali'i was one of the first players to sign on with a new club for 2023, moving from the Eels - where he was on a basement price deal - to the Tigers where he will be on mega money.

It came after Papali'i originally moved from the New Zealand Warriors to the Eels on a new two-year deal ahead of the 2021 season to save his career, only for the forward to turn into one of the game's best players and be named in the Dally M team of the year.

The star forward will also replace Luciano Leilua at the joint venture next year, after he signed on with the North Queensland Cowboys for the 2023 season but was then granted an early release to move to Townsville early, where he has since made his debut for Todd Payten's high-flying side.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, Papali'i is growing cold feet over his locked in move to the Tigers, with reports suggesting he is uneasy over the departure of Michael Maguire.

The Tigers don't have to allow Papali'i to break his deal given it has been long confirmed, however, it's speculated a player swap could yet materialise, with some factions of the Tigers wanting to make a play for Mitchell Moses, while Nathan Brown has also been linked to the Tigers in recent days.

It's understood the Eels have the money in the salary cap to keep Papali'i thanks to a string of high profile departures at the end of the season, with Reed Mahoney, Marata Niukore, Ray Stone, Tom Opacic and Oregon Kaufusi already confirmed to leave the club for 2023 for various new homes.

It's understood no official release has been requested at this stage, but that the situation could develop in the coming days.