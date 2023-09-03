Star Melbourne Storm prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona has revealed he gave serious consideration to joining Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins before electing to re-sign with the Melbourne Storm.

The towering New Zealander made the call earlier this year to re-sign on a four-year deal with the Storm, which pushed both the Dolphins, who made a serious play for the prop, and rugby union, to the background.

It was revealed earlier this year that Asofa-Solomona was on a hitlist for Rugby Australia as they targeted a host of NRL stars ahead of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour down under, and the 2027 World Cup, which will also be held in Australia.

So far, the only signing they have made is Joseph Suaalii, who joins the 15-man code from the start of the 2025 season, but could wind up going earlier with the Roosters facing a crunch in their backline next year.

But it's the Dolphins who apparently came closest to signing Asofa-Solomona out of parties not named the Storm.

Just a year after the Dolphins launched their recruitment raid on rival clubs for their first season with another Storm trio in Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi, Asofa-Solomona told News Corp that he spoke to Bennett and considered making the switch to Redcliffe for the lure of playing under the super coach.

“I had a phone call from Wayne Bennett and we had a chat,” he told the publication.

“Everyone says he is a people person and it was awesome to hear from someone like Wayne and what sort of role he wanted me to play at the Dolphins.

“In terms of considering it, I did think about it seriously. There's definitely some advantages to being at the Dolphins."

The prop, who has now played 181 NRL games, has been among the best in the competition this year and is now signed with the Storm until at least the end of the 2027 season and could finish his career with the Victorian outfit.

He will be 31 years of age when his next deal expires, meaning he may have one last short-term contract, and could well approach the 300 game barrier if he stays fit to the end of his career.