Superstar Penrith Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards has reportedly missed out on selection for the Kangaroos squad for the Pacific Championship.

This comes after the 2022 Clive Churchill medallist helped secure the Panthers their third consecutive NRL premiership - the first time a team has won three in a row since the Parramatta Eels in the 1980s.

The reports of Edwards' absence from the squad come from The Sydney Morning Herald, which gained the information from a source with knowledge of the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The publication has also reported the Nathan Cleary will be selected as the national team's halfback, while teammates Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin have also been included in the squad.

James Tedesco will captain the side and will likely take the reins of the number one jersey.

The news comes after News Corp reported that outside back duo Josh Addo-Carr and Valentine Holmes have both been cleared to represent the Kangaroos after being involved in controversy.

It is also understood that Stephen Crichton will represent Samoa rather than Australia, whilst Brisbane Broncos front-rower Payne Haas will be given one of the 20 available spots.

Haas is coming off a Grand Final loss to the Penrith Panthers and may not be the only player from the Brisbane Broncos to feature in the squad. Centre Kotoni Staggs, who represented the NSW Blues last year in his maiden State of Origin appearance, is a likely candidate to be included.

