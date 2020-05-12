Penrith will potentially be without star halfback Nathan Cleary for the next two NRL games after the NRL integrity unit suggested further punishment for Cleary being “untruthful” about his social distancing breach on Anzac Day.

Cleary landed in trouble last month after images of him partying with female friends at his home during the COVID-19 lockdown emerged on social media.

The 22-year-old was initially fined by the NRL but now faces further punishment after a previously unseen TikTok video of him dancing with the girls emerged.

The integrity unit was not made aware of this footage during it’s initial investigation and thus have suggested the two-game suspension and a further $30,000 fine.

Panthers teammate and Cleary’s housemate Tyrone May also faces a $15,000 fine and a two-game suspension for the breach.

May previously stated he isolated in his room when the unexpected guests arrived but that has been found to not be true.

With a suspension already in place for releasing sex tapes for five games, May could be out of action until Round 7.

The NRL released a statement on Monday, which said: “The notices allege that the players were untruthful in relation to material matters and the proposed sanctions reflect the seriousness of those allegations.

“Both players will now have an opportunity to respond to the matters alleged in breach notices before a final determination is made.”

Panthers officials are expected to meet with the pair on Tuesday to discuss whether to accept the breach notices or challenge them.