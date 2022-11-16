Star Canterbury Bulldogs forward Luke Thompson has reportedly recommended to club director of football Phil Gould that Herbie Farnworth should become a priority signing for 2023.

The Bulldogs are well known to be in the market for a fullback, with Stephen Crichton a target of the club for the 2024 season.

The recruitment run of the club over the last two years has seen an almost total roster cleanout, with Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney the leading duo to join the club in 2023.

The number one jumper is still the possible headache for the blue and white though, with Farnworth wanting to play fullback at the Brisbane Broncos, but seemingly not in a position where he will be able to.

The Englishman, who has been in England's Rugby League World Cup camp with Thompson, is known to be less than impressed with the call to sign Reece Walsh at the Broncos, with Tesi Niu and Selwyn Cobbo also eyeing off the fullback jumper at the club.

He signed a one-year extension to remain at Red Hill in 2023 mid last year, but that means he is now free to sign with rival clubs again after November 1, and News Corp are reporting the Bulldogs will throw their hat into the ring on Thompson's advice.

“Never spoken to him (but) Luke Thompson said he was very impressed with him from the RLWC. That's all I know," Phil Gould told the publication.

“Luke was particularly keen on Herbie.

“I think he manages himself and I'm told he's sorted elsewhere. I haven't delved into it and haven't spoken to Luke since England lost last week."

Thompson himself has been up in the air over his future, and at one point was rumoured to be set for an early release, although is now off-contract at the end of 2023 at Belmore.

It's understood multiple English players out of the Rugby League World Cup camp could be keen to make the move and try their hand in the NRL.