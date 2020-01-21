Star Eels forward Shaun Lane is considering a move away from the club after failing to agree to terms on a new deal.

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, Lane will hold meetings with rival clubs over the next fortnight.

He is out of the contract at the end of this year and reportedly wants to have his future finalised before round one.

The 25-year old proved to be a great pickup for Parra after crossing from Manly last season.

However, Lane feels the Eels haven’t prioritised him despite coming off a career-best campaign.

“I really enjoy playing under BA [coach Brad Arthur] and I believe this playing group can be really successful,” Lane told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t heard anything about my contract since late October.”

The ex-Bulldog, Warrior and Sea Eagle believes he has another level he can get to, with Origin in his sights this year.

“Personally, I feel my best footy is in front of me and I am focused on putting my name in Origin conversations when selection talks comes around this year, so I don’t want any contract distractions.”