The Dolphins have been dealt a massive blow to their 2024 campaign, with forward Tom Gilbert leaving the field with a reported knee injury.

Not yet confirmed, Gilbert hobbled off the field against the New Zealand Warriors in the club's second pre-season match before the season begins.

The enforcer played only 11 games last season after sustaining a long-term shoulder injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Gilbert dislocated his shoulder during the first-half of Game 1 of Origin last year and didn't return back to the field. Although, he did try to play on with the injury and even managed a tackle.

“That's such a shame,” James Graham said on Fox League.

Non-contact R knee injury for Tom Gilbert. Mechanism very concerning for ACL injury - non-contact + direction change + shift in bone below knee. Haven’t seen one with visible shift not come back as an ACL tear. Devastating especially considering Gilbert’s 2023, thoughts with him pic.twitter.com/lNRrv9Depn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 24, 2024

MORE TO COME...