NEWCASTLE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 17: Tom Gilbert of the Dolphins and Felise Kaufusi of the Dolphins celebrate winning the round three NRL match between Newcastle Knights and Dolphins at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Dolphins have been dealt a massive blow to their 2024 campaign, with forward Tom Gilbert leaving the field with a reported knee injury.

Not yet confirmed, Gilbert hobbled off the field against the New Zealand Warriors in the club's second pre-season match before the season begins.

The enforcer played only 11 games last season after sustaining a long-term shoulder injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Gilbert dislocated his shoulder during the first-half of Game 1 of Origin last year and didn't return back to the field. Although, he did try to play on with the injury and even managed a tackle.

“That's such a shame,” James Graham said on Fox League.

MORE TO COME...