The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the re-signing of Will Penisini until the end of the 2025 season.

The star centre has been a breakout star in recent times, playing every game of the 2022 campaign up to and including the grand final.

The Blacktown-born 20-year-old has now played 33 NRL games, having played five games in the 2021 campaign after making his debut against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 12.

The Rouse Hill junior worked his way through the junior ranks at the blue and gold before making his first-grade debut, and had a barnstorming 2022 season, scoring ten tries and assisting another five. He came up with eight linebreaks and defended strongly throughout the campaign while also averaging 106 metres per contest.

The star centre then went on to represent Tonga at the end of the year in the Rugby League World Cup.

Penisini labelled playing first grade for the club "surreal."

“The Eels jersey means a lot to me, I grew up in the system and to be playing alongside my mates for the Club I've loved my whole life is surreal,” Penisini said in a statement.

“Brad and the coaching staff have helped me come through the junior pathways since I was 14, I'm grateful for all the opportunities and the support I've had at the Club.

“We finished the 2022 season strongly and I think we've laid a good platform to really challenge in the coming years."

The star centre's two-year extension is the latest signing for Parramatta, who recently locked away Dylan Brown, but still have work to do in convincing halfback Mitchell Moses to remain with the club.

Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said Penisini's signing was a great sign for the club.

“It's great to see another local junior commit his future to the Eels. Will is humble and hard working, and he displays the leadership skills that we're looking for at our Club," O'Neill said in the statement.

“His selection in the Tongan squad for the World Cup is was a great reward for his outstanding performances during the season, there's no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him at the Eels.”

The Eels and Penisini will play the first game of the 2023 season on Thursday, March 2, against the Melbourne Storm.