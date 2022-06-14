Brisbane are set to fly south for their crucial top-four clash in Melbourne without the services of Herbie Farnworth and skipper Adam Reynolds.

However, the Red Hill side's roster may yet take another hit before kick-off on Friday night, with Origin pair Payne Haas and Pat Carrigan failing to train on Tuesday morning.

While Reynold's ribs and Farnworth's bicep were always going to see them sidelined for the Broncos' date with the Storm, the recent revelations surrounding Kevin Walters' representative forwards is sure to have sent shockwaves throughout the River City.

According to reports from News Corp, Haas will be given until the eleventh hour to prove his fitness after sustaining a shoulder complaint during Brisbane's gritty win over the Raiders last Saturday.

Given Reynolds is still said to be laid low with pain, it appears certain that the tattooed ex-Bunny will be left in Brisbane, opening yet another opportunity for young gun Ezra Mam to earn first-grade minutes.

Having made his debut in Round 11 of this season, the exciting halfback has gone on to cross the chalk in his past pair of appearances against Newcastle and Canberra respectively.

Mam is expected to partner former Titan Tyrone Roberts in the halves on Friday, creating the latest in a line of combinations under Walters' watch.

Though a timeline for Reynolds' return to action is yet to be provided by the Broncos, winger Corey Oates believed that a week off for the sharpshooter would prove the wiser option in the long run.

“Reyno is unlucky the poor fella,” Oates said.

“If he has the week off, he can heal and be a lot better for it.

“It (the rib injury) is one thing he can play with but would you rather him re-injure it and be off for eight weeks or rest up and be back sooner.”

Oates also stressed that given Haas' mental fortitude and hulking frame, he "wouldn’t be surprised" to see the powerhouse prop take his place at AAMI Park.

While nursing a shoulder complaint of his own, fellow Bronco and Blue Kotoni Staggs is seen as a realistic chance to fulfill his centres duties, with former Storm back Brenko Lee set to be brought in to replace Farnworth on the left edge.