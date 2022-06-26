New South Wales lock forward Cameron Murray has passed an early head injury assessment during Game 2 of the State of Origin series in Perth.

In just the eighth minute of the game, Murray stayed down after a tackle from Queensland debutant Murray Taulagi.

The young winger appeared to clip Murray high on replay, with his forearm making contact with the side of Murray's head, although the Blues' lock had been falling in the tackle.

Despite the high contact, it went unpenalised, and unreported by referee Ashley Klein and bunker official Grant Atkins.

Just two minutes after the tackle was made, the game was paused with referee Klein instructing Murray to go for a head injury assessment after the independent doctor in the bunker got involved.

Murray, who had shown no obvious signs of concussion other than staying down, passed his HIA and managed to return to the field.

"Yes, great news for the Blues. Cameron Murray is sitting out here on the bench and ready to go," Channel 9 sideline reporter Danika Mason said.

"He has had his ear stitched up."

He was originally replaced by Angus Crichton on the edge, but returned into a middle third role with Jake Trbojevic leaving the field for the Rabbitohs' star to return.

Despite not being penalised or reported at the time, the match review committee could still elect to ping Taulagi for the tackle when they release their findings on the game later this evening.

The Blues took the lead of the game back shortly after he returned to the field, leading 8 points to 6 as halftime approached.