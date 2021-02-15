Broncos star centre Kotoni Staggs has expressed his love for Brisbane, stating his desire to remain at Red Hill despite being unsigned past the 2021 season, per Fox Sports.

The 22-year-old has gained strong interest from Canterbury, Parramatta and Gold Coast as he looms as one of the NRL’s biggest off-contract names, with a new deal likely to cost buyers close to $800,000-per-year.

After adding to his impressive debut season in 2018 with significant roles across the past two years, Staggs has become arguably the Broncos best player in rapid time.

The Tongan international will enter his fourth campaign in the competition with a delay however, after suffering an ACL injury last year that has ruled him out of a return until the midway point of this season.

While growing speculation surrounded the young star, Staggs revealed his heart remained with Brisbane.

“I love the club,” Staggs told Fox Sports.

“Growing up as a young kid, it’s where I wanted to be.

“It was a dream to play for the Broncos and Darren Lockyer was my idol.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else bar here and it would be good to just stay here.

“I want to play good footy when I get back from my injury and see what happens from there.”

The powerful playmaker joins the likes of Jesse Arthars, Xavier Coates, Thomas Dearden, Anthony Milford and Jordan Riki out-of-contract at Brisbane as Kevin Walters faces the dilemma of currently having 14 players unsigned past 2021.

Corey Oates and Jake Turpin join Staggs in holding a player option clause for the 2022 season in their contract.

Staggs has played 47 games for the Broncos across three seasons, scoring 23 tries and 33 goals.