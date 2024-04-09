The teams have been named for the annual Queensland Under-17s City vs Country Boys match, which will feature multiple players who have been signed by NRL teams and are the superstars of tomorrow.
The City team will include Adaquix Luke, who is the son of former NRL hooker Isaac Luke and is a promising fullback currently signed with The Dolphins.
Players in the City squad also include Hayden Watson (Melbourne Storm), Jared Horne (Brisbane Broncos), Joseph Tupuse (Brisbane Broncos), Mace Andrew (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Sam Martin (Brisbane Broncos) and Seth Gundry (South Sydney Rabbitohs).
Competing against them will be a Country squad headlined by Braithen Scott. A promising halfback, Scott hails from the old school of Johnathan Thurston and is signed to the Brisbane Broncos.
Players in the Country squad also include Mark Morrow (Canberra Raiders), Xzavier Timoteo (Canterbury Bulldogs), Cayde Miller and powerhouse centre Joseph Litidamnu.
Queensland Under 17 City Squad
Mace Andrew - Souths Logan Magpies
Fa'apale Feaunati - Souths Logan Magpies
Kobi Floro - Brisbane Tigers
Seth Gundry - Burleigh Bears
Jared Horne - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Kilarney Lavender - Burleigh Bears
Adaquix Luke - Souths Logan Magpies
Nelson Makaafi - Tweed Heads Seagulls
Sam Martin - Souths Logan Magpies
Marley McLaren - Burleigh Bears
Tom Parker - Souths Logan Magpies
Oliver Patterson - Norths Devils
Siosaia Poese - Souths Logan Magpies
Ronnic Starkey - Souths Logan Magpies
Taylan Toa - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Joseph Tupuse - Souths Logan Magpies
Hayden Watson - Burleigh Bears
Cooper Young - Wynnum Manly Seagulls
Queensland Under 17 Country Squad
Zac Bateman - Central Queensland Capras
Harrison Braithwaite - Wide Bay Bulls
Charlie Coates - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Shaun Elara - Western Clydesdales
Declan Grady - Mackay Cutters
Brodie Hilt - Western Clydesdales
Cohen Jackson - Mackay Cutters
Finn Kendell - Ipswich Jets
Jackson Koina - Sunshine Coast Falcons
Joseph Litidamu - Western Clydesdales
Elijah McKay - Central Queensland Capras
Harrison Meilland - Central Queensland Capras
Tyler Melrose - Central Queensland Capras
Christian Mikaele - Ipswich Jets
Cayde Miller - Northern Pride
Mark Morrow - Mackay Cutters
Braithen Scott - Western Clydesdales
Xzavier Timoteo - Ipswich Jets