The teams have been named for the annual Queensland Under-17s City vs Country Boys match, which will feature multiple players who have been signed by NRL teams and are the superstars of tomorrow.

The City team will include Adaquix Luke, who is the son of former NRL hooker Isaac Luke and is a promising fullback currently signed with The Dolphins.

Players in the City squad also include Hayden Watson (Melbourne Storm), Jared Horne (Brisbane Broncos), Joseph Tupuse (Brisbane Broncos), Mace Andrew (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Sam Martin (Brisbane Broncos) and Seth Gundry (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

Competing against them will be a Country squad headlined by Braithen Scott. A promising halfback, Scott hails from the old school of Johnathan Thurston and is signed to the Brisbane Broncos.

Players in the Country squad also include Mark Morrow (Canberra Raiders), Xzavier Timoteo (Canterbury Bulldogs), Cayde Miller and powerhouse centre Joseph Litidamnu.

Queensland Under 17 City Squad

Mace Andrew - Souths Logan Magpies

Fa'apale Feaunati - Souths Logan Magpies

Kobi Floro - Brisbane Tigers

Seth Gundry - Burleigh Bears

Jared Horne - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Kilarney Lavender - Burleigh Bears

Adaquix Luke - Souths Logan Magpies

Nelson Makaafi - Tweed Heads Seagulls

Sam Martin - Souths Logan Magpies

Marley McLaren - Burleigh Bears

Tom Parker - Souths Logan Magpies

Oliver Patterson - Norths Devils

Siosaia Poese - Souths Logan Magpies

Ronnic Starkey - Souths Logan Magpies

Taylan Toa - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Joseph Tupuse - Souths Logan Magpies

Hayden Watson - Burleigh Bears

Cooper Young - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Queensland Under 17 Country Squad

Zac Bateman - Central Queensland Capras

Harrison Braithwaite - Wide Bay Bulls

Charlie Coates - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Shaun Elara - Western Clydesdales

Declan Grady - Mackay Cutters

Brodie Hilt - Western Clydesdales

Cohen Jackson - Mackay Cutters

Finn Kendell - Ipswich Jets

Jackson Koina - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Joseph Litidamu - Western Clydesdales

Elijah McKay - Central Queensland Capras

Harrison Meilland - Central Queensland Capras

Tyler Melrose - Central Queensland Capras

Christian Mikaele - Ipswich Jets

Cayde Miller - Northern Pride

Mark Morrow - Mackay Cutters

Braithen Scott - Western Clydesdales

Xzavier Timoteo - Ipswich Jets