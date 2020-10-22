Our friends over at Sports Entertainment Network have officially launched today in Sydney!

Sydney’s new home of sport 1170 SEN made its debut on the radio airwaves this morning in what marks a new era in sports broadcasting.

Vossy leads a star-studded line-up including Matty Johns, Matt White, Bryan Fletcher, Joel Caine, Katie Brown, Gerard Whateley, Jimmy Smith, Stephanie Brantz, Greg Alexander and others still to be named.

Sports Entertainment Network CEO Craig Hutchison was thrilled to announce the launch of Sydney’s new home of sport.

“Now a lot of people have told us that a sports station in Sydney just won’t work – it can’t work. It’s been tried before. Well, not like this it hasn’t. You’re going to see genuine star talent, genuine conversation and a genuine assault on the Sydney sports market. And we’ve got just the team to do it,” he said at a virtual event ahead of the station’s launch.

We wish the whole team over at Sports Entertainment Network good luck – we’ll be tuning in!

LISTEN LIVE TO 1170 SEN OR VIA THE APP.