Young Penrith Panthers prop Spencer Leniu is reportedly facing a three-way race for his services beyond the end of the 2023 NRL season.

The Auckland-born former New South Wales junior State of Origin representative has struggled for game time at the Panthers, stuck in the queue behind Kiwi representative duo James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota.

There is little doubt that Leniu would hold a starting role at a number of other clubs around the competition, with the Penrith prop impressing in a regular bench role.

It had been believed that it was that bench role which was most likely to drive Leniu out of the Panthers, with both the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons understood to have come to the table with large offers.

News Corp are reporting that the Panthers haven't given up on retaining the 22-year-old though, although it's difficult to see Leniu hanging around at the foot of the mountains, with his ambitions blocked long-term.

Fisher-Harris last year re-signed on a deal worth a reported $850,000 per season until the end of 2026, while Leota has another year to run on his deal and has spoken about his desire to stay at the Panthers long-term.

Despite that, co-captain Isaah Yeo said that a bench position at Penrith is still better than a move elsewhere.

“I'd love him to stay but he might have aspirations of starting and he has James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota there. I'd like to think the job he does for us off the bench, I‘d like to think that outweighs what he wants to do as a starter (elsewhere). Because what he does for a team that has success, it's very hard to come by,” Yeo told the publication.

“The point of difference he brings for us off the bench is outstanding … but that might something that he's looking for, an opportunity to be starting.

“But I feel like the position he plays with us is so important. He gives everyone a shot of energy when he comes on the field, the physicality he brings, the leg speed.

“I feel like he is still only young and it takes time for front rowers to hit their sweet spot.”

Penrith have admitted they will have troubles hanging onto their talented roster, which has now won back-to-back premierships.

They have the best junior academy in the NRL however, with most players in their squad being Penrith juniors, and the club winning four premierships last year - the NRL, NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg (under-21) and SG Ball (under-19), and are confident of replacing any departures.

Stephen Crichton is the first confirmed departure for 2024, heading to the Canterbury Bulldogs, while Ivan Cleary's side have also lost Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau to the Bulldogs and Tigers respectively for this season.