The South Sydney Rabbitohs won’t let teenage prodigy Joseph Suaalii move to arch rivals the Sydney Roosters.

According to Channel 9 journalist Danny Weidler, Souths are resigned to the fact that the 17-year will depart the club but won’t let the Tricolours be the landing spot.

Suaalii is hot property right now as a host of teams from both rugby league and rugby union bid for the young star.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast radio, Weidler said the Rabbitohs are most open to letting him walk to a rugby union side.

“Souths are saying they really don’t think he’s going to be at their club,” Weidler said.

“They are prepared to release him in the right way. They would be most comfortable if he was in rugby union so he’s not at a rival club.

“They are firm in their view there is no way the Roosters will be getting him… that will be part of any sort of release.”