Veteran Rabbitohs centre Bryson Goodwin has returned to the club where it all began for him, signing with the Sharks until the end of the season, reports nine.com.au.

The 34-year-old returned to South Sydney this season after an overseas stint in the English Super League, but has been unable to break into the side.

Goodwin was on the radar of the Bulldogs, another former side, but Cronulla have swooped after a series of recent losses to their own squad.

With Bronson Xerri sidelined on drug charges, Josh Morris’ departure earlier this year and Jayson Bukuya announcing his retirement today, Goodwin should be a much needed veteran presence for the struggling Sharks.

He will join his new team at training on Monday.

Goodwin was a Cronulla junior, progressing through the grades before making his first grade debut for the Sharks in 2007.

He was a member of the premiership-winning Rabbitohs squad in 2014.