South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell has reportedly turned down a $2.4 million contract extension with the Rabbitohs, prompting the fullback to be placed on offer to the Broncos.

According to News Corp, as many as 12 NRL clubs are showing interest in the 23-year-old, with Brisbane coach Kevin Walters already holding discussions with the Souths gun.

The Rabbitohs are understood to have offered a three-year deal to their star man, with Mitchell turning down the $800,000-per-year contract offer.

Mitchell is believed to be keen on a shorter deal, with the Bunnies remaining confident they can agree to a one or two year deal.

With negotiations between Mitchell and Souths management hitting a snag, as many as a dozen clubs have looked to swoop on the Origin fullback.

“I can confirm we’ve had some discussions with the Broncos,” a spokesman for Mitchell’s management told News Corp.

“We spoke just prior to Christmas.

“At this stage, despite reports Latrell is a done deal at Souths, we haven’t finalised anything.

“Souths have tried to put a deal together that will reflect Latrell’s market value, but we’ve made it clear we aren’t looking for a long-term deal.

“Our preference is for Latrell to sign a one or two-year contract, but at the moment we haven’t committed to any deal with Souths, so Latrell will continue to explore his options.

“If we can’t do a deal with Souths, there is genuine interest in the Broncos.

“They are one of the biggest brands in the game and Latrell almost joined them as a teenager.

“Souths are a great club but there’s no doubt the Broncos are a massive brand.

“When they aren’t on top of the NRL, they are a sleeping giant and it is only a matter of time before they bounce back again. The Broncos are arguably the biggest brand in Australian sport.

“We’ve had expressions of interest from just about every club in the game. Now we will see where things land.”

Brisbane coach Kevin Walters didn’t look to divulge much information when questioned on the rumours.

“Our recruitment-and-retention committee has made a decision not to speak about any potential signings,” Walters told News Corp.

“I can’t comment on this one, we’re playing cards closer to our chests this season.”