The South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed a two-year contract extension for promising prop Shaquai Mitchell, moving the older brother of fellow Rabbitoh Latrell into the Top 30 NRL squad for the 2023 season.

Mitchell impressed during his three NRL opportunities in 2022 and also performed strongly at NSW Cup level, earning selection for the Indigenous All-Stars squad.

Despite making two NRL appearances prior, he didn't play alongside his brother until Round 17 – a record they'll both be looking to expand on this year.

“I'm very happy to be here for the next two years,” Mitchell said in a club release.

“South Sydney feels like home to me. The club feels like family, it really does, and family is very important for me.

“Souths gave me the chance to make my first-grade debut which I will never forget. I can see a way forward here at the club.

“This contract allows me and my little family to have some stability. I can look after my three little ones and I can concentrate completely on my footy.”

Both parties are very happy with the new arrangement, with Rabbitohs head of football Mark Ellison indicating Mitchell's extension is a just reward for the effort the young prop has put in.

“Shaq has worked so hard to get to this point in his career and he's reaping the rewards,” Ellison said.

“He's done an enormous amount of work on his fitness and it's paying dividends for him, as we see him play regular football on a weekly basis, playing long minutes and earning those games in first grade last season.

“He is enormously skillful as well, offering something a little different to many front rowers in the NRL. He has great footwork for a big man and the hands of a halfback.

“Shaq's best football is definitely in front of him and his commitment to the club and his body shows he has the maturity to play more NRL at the Rabbitohs this coming season and next.”