Rabbitohs legend Craig Coleman has ordered the club to re-sign Corey Allan as reports suggest the star fullback could be released by Souths, per Fox Sports.

With first-string fullback Latrell Mitchell set to return from his season-ending hamstring injury, Allan’s future under Wayne Bennett is believed to be up in the air.

Allan’s contract will run until the end of 2021, with the Rabbitohs yet to re-sign the 22-year old and look in favour of handing Mitchell an upgraded deal.

The likes of Alex Johnston, Dane Gagai, Campbell Graham and Jaxson Paulo have also placed the Rabbitohs in a comfortable enough position in their backline and might see Allan as the big name to depart Redfern.

Coleman called on the Rabbitohs to re-sign Allan as he believes the outside back would greatly benefit under another 12 months of Bennett’s guidance.

“Corey came into his own towards the end of the season and he improved at a rapid rate under Wayne,” said Coleman.

“He had a good season when Latrell got injured, but it (releases) is the way rugby league works with the salary cap.

“That is the bad part of league I believe because Corey was really good last season and I’d like to see him stay at the club.”

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said talks were still ongoing with Allan surrounding his future.

Solly was asked if Allan would be receiving a release from his contract 12 months early.

“Not at this stage regarding Corey,” Solly said.

“He is contracted for 2021. The guys are in Origin or on a break and we want them to be able to concentrate on Origin or enjoy time with their families.

“We’ll chat to (Corey) when he returns.”