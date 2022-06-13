The Rabbitohs have locked in the signature of Roosters second-rower Daniel Suluka-Fifita to a three-year deal beginning next season.

South Sydney confirmed the signing on Monday, with Suluka-Fifita joining from the club's cross-town rivals until the end of 2025.

The 22-year-old has played 19 games for the Roosters since making his debut in 2020, including six appearances this season off the bench for Trent Robinson's side.

A member of the Bunnies' junior ranks, Suluka-Fifita will make his return to Redfern at the cessation of this season.

“It’s great to be able to bring a South Sydney junior back into the fold and we’re really looking forward to having Daniel return home next season,” Rabbitohs football boss Mark Ellison said via the club's announcement.

“We were disappointed to lose him back in 2018 as we saw a bright future for him in the red and green, so it’s wonderful to know that he sees his future at the Rabbitohs.

“He’s a big body, very strong defensively, runs hard, and is skillful – everything we’re looking for to complement the middle forwards we have currently at our Club.

“He’s a young dad with his best football in front of him, we wish him the best for the remainder of this season and we can’t wait to see him in red and green once again for the 2023 pre-season.”

Suluka-Fifita becomes South Sydney's first signing for 2023, while fellow forward Mark Nicholls is the club's only pending departure, joining the Dolphins.