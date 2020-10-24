South Sydney star Adam Reynolds is set to miss the beginning of 2021 after requiring surgery on a groin injury he sustained late in the season.

Reynolds led the Rabbitohs to a preliminary final finish in his first season as captain at Redfern, leading the league in points and goals with 221 and 98 respectively.

According to NRL Physio, Reynolds will miss the start of preseason for next year and is likely to be fit for the start of the season.

Reynolds is also understood to have played through an achilles injury across the past month.