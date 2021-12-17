South Sydney has officially announced Cameron Murray as their sole captain for the 2022 season.

Having risen through the Rabbitohs' juniors program after cutting his teeth with the Mascot Jets, the 23-year-old Origin representative has become the latest name to start as skipper and will follow the likes of legends in John Sattler, Clive Churchill, John Sutton and the recently departed Adam Reynolds.

Speaking to the club's media team, Murray announced that he was under no allusions about the prestige and importance that was attached to the role.

"I feel very lucky and privileged to have the honour of being captain of the South Sydney Rabbitohs," Murray told rabbitohs.com.au.

Having notched up his 100th first-grade appearance in the back half of 2021, the forward stressed that his rise at the club had come under the watch of some of the game's contemporary greats.

“In my short time here at the club playing at the top level, I’ve learnt from some of the game’s greatest leaders," Murray continued.

“Stepping into the captaincy role, one previously held by Greg Inglis, John Sutton, Sam Burgess and more recently Adam Reynolds, as well as greats of the game like John Sattler and Clive Churchill, is something I couldn’t have dreamt up."

Murray also expressed that the club's ethos and colours ran through his veins and that he himself had been there when the Bunnies bounced back off the canvas in 2001.

“The South Sydney Rabbitohs have been a part of my identity since I was born," he said.

"I was only a one-year-old when Mum and Dad were pushing me in a pram down George Street in Sydney City, as thousands of Rabbitohs fans turned up to fight for our reinstatement back into the competition.

“Although I don’t remember, somehow, the passion and pride on display during that dark period in our history has never left me. Having experienced these tough periods as a supporter during my earliest memories of the club in the early 2000’s, I feel so grateful to have been involved in some great success at the club over the past couple of years."

The Australian international went on to tip his cap to the club's grassroots program for allowing him to make the hop from L'Estrange Park to the bright lights of the NRL.

“I’m in an incredibly unique position having grown up in the South Sydney district, always supporting the Rabbitohs, playing in the juniors and now finding myself representing the club and our community at the highest level," Murray stated.

“I feel a deep sense of connection and loyalty to South Sydney, and I’ve always seen that as a great advantage each time I take the field for this great club."

Murray signed off by delineating that although he would lead his teammates onto the park in 2022, there were plenty of names behind him that would act as his counsel.

“I’m really looking forward to our journey again this year and continuing to learn off, and lean on, strong leaders at our Club like Cody Walker and Damien Cook, whose competitive nature and natural leadership are things I’ve always admired," he said.

“I want to thank JD (Jason Demetriou) and the extended coaching staff for their trust and support in choosing me to captain this club, and lastly to all the Members and supporters of South Sydney, for their continued die-hard and passionate support.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the sea of red and green at all of our games in 2022.”

With word filtering through in November that first-year coach Jason Demetriou was leaning towards a solo captaincy policy, the former assistant revealed the simple process in bestowing the gutsy forward with the honour.

“I spoke with Cameron a couple of weeks ago to gauge his interest in captaining the side and his reaction solidified in my mind that he is ready for the responsibility,” Demetriou said.

“He said he was ready and how much of an honour it would be to lead the side alongside our senior playing group and he made it clear it would be a group effort, not one man out.

“That’s exactly what I wanted to hear from him and I’m looking forward to working closely with him and our other leaders to guide this group of young men throughout the season.

"I congratulate Cameron on being appointed captain. He will do the Club’s Members and supporters proud."

Following the Rabbitohs' annual Charity Shield clash against St George Illawarra, Murray's first test for points will come against his great mate Reynolds when Souths and Brisbane do battle at Suncorp Stadium on Friday, March 11 to kick-off their campaigns.