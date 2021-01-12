Jayden Campbell, son of Titans legend Preston Campbell, has been promoted to the club’s full-time squad for the 2021 season.

The Courier Mail’s Travis Meyn reports that the exciting fullback has been added to the club’s development list and is at pre-season training with the top squad.

The 21-year old signed a train and trial contract with the Titans last year and has been part of their junior development programs.

He donned the jumper for the first time in a pre-season clash against Burleigh last year.

Preston Campbell was a member of the Titans’ inaugural side in 2017 and played 103 games for the club.

It would mark the Titan’s first father-son duo in their history.

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook has reportedly been impressed by the 70kg, 179cm youngster and is bullish about his prospects.

“He is a great young player, he is such a naturally gifted footy player,” Holbrook told The Courier Mail.

“He is only young and in our system. It will be good to see where he gets.

“He is one of the young guys that didn’t get to play much last year (because of COVID). He ended back in the local league with Burleigh but it will be good to see him get some Queensland Cup games this year and see where he gets to.

“He is skilful and tough enough as well.”