Sydney Roosters utility Drew Hutchison has revealed it was Trent Robinson's call to move him to hooker for the 2022 season.

With the Roosters battling their way through Sam Verrills suspension and now injury, it was thought recruit Connor Watson and the established Victor Radley would share hooking duties.

However, after coming from the bench during Round 1, Hutchison found his way into the starting side at hooker against both the Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs, with Watson coming from the pine instead.

He managed a try against the Sea Eagles, and while minutes have been limited, the option he provides Trent Robinson with the ability to play in the halves, while both Watson and Radley could stay in the forwards, provides excellent versatility for the tri-colours.

Speaking on the Roosters Radio Podcast, Hutchison said he wants to keep improving.

"It was an opportunity that Robbo came to me with, and obviously whenever the big man comes to you and wants you to play a different position, you throw yourself at it," Hutchison said.

"It's obviously a role I want to keep improving on so I can add more value to this team.

"I really enjoyed it (playing in the middle).

"It really simplified my role. Not to mention, some of the players I'm passing the ball to are the best in the world.

"I just try and listen to their voices and bring some intensity into my defence.

"It's definitely something I want to continue building on."

Signed as a stop-gap back up option at the Roosters from the English Super League ahead of the 2019 season, Hutchison played 20 games last year as the club battled a crippling injury crisis, and put his hand up as a genuine first-grade quality option.

Hutchison said that, despite the fact he had simplified his game and was trying to learn the role, he hadn't surprised himself.

"I wouldn't say I've surprised myself, it's just one of those things," he said.

"From one to thirteen, you're playing footy out there. It's the same game, it's the same sized ball and you're playing against thirteen other blokes.

"I just don't want to let anyone down. I just want to be there and help the team out however I can.

"When you have that sort of trust (from the team), it's a cool thing to have."

The 26-year-old has been named on the bench for this Saturday's trip to Townsville for a clash with the North Queensland Cowboys, however, has been named there on Tuesday in each of the last two weeks and could yet swap into the starting team for Watson.

The Roosters clash with the Cowboys will see Jason Ryles likely take over coaching duties, with Trent Robinson stuck isolating at home after testing positive to coronavirus.