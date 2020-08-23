Melbourne Storm champion Cameron Smith is set to go again in 2021, despite the fact it may not be in purple, per Fox Sports.

The 37-year-old is off-contract at the end of the season, with the Storm unsure on what Smith’s plans are for the future.

However, with two of the league’s most promising hookers in Brandon Smith and Harry Grant, Melbourne may not look at securing their champion star for another term.

Last week Smith’s management told the club they would walk away from the club if Smith was to play a role in Craig Bellamy’s 2021 plans, with both Smith and Grant holding release clauses in their contracts.

Smith stated he was set to make his decision over a month ago, with talks of a move to a rival club looking ever the more likely.

The Titans and Broncos are both heavily interested in the Storm champion, while many fans hope he remains a one-club legend.

Smith is expected to make a decision this week according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Premiership Bronco Ben Ikin said that Smith would be the first name on his list of targets.

“(Smith’s) a franchise player and he brings a whole lot of standards and professionalism in the week leading up to games and the 80 minutes every week that you would want the rest of that squad to live every single day they walk through the door,” Ikin said.

“I’ve got to be honest with you if you’re looking for quick change it’s going to come more through good coaching and good culture than it is buying a silver bullet.

“That’s why you’d go hard for Cameron Smith because he’d solve a lot of problems in one fell swoop.”

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said he would be keen to partner with Smith on the Gold Coast.

“Any side would love to have Cameron Smith,” Holbrook said.

“I might have a couple of days off training if I got him to the club because he is pretty good at organising the side. He’s a great player and it will be interesting to see what he ends up doing.”