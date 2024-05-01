Rugby League legend Cameron Smith has strongly advocated for retaining the kick-off in the NRL, particularly in light of the recent intense debate sparked by a series of concussions occurring at the start of the games.

The discussion around potentially banning the kick-off was reignited following an incident where Dragons forward Moses Soli was knocked unconscious while attempting to tackle Sydney Roosters' player Jared Waerea Hargreaves during their Anzac Day clash.

However, the Melbourne Storm, Queensland Maroons, and Kangaroos icon expressed his belief that the kick-off is ingrained in the sport's essence.

Smith posed the question of what the game would look like without the kick-off and pondered how else they would commence the beloved sport.

“I think we need to keep it, it's what our game is all about, as soon as you take that away, what is our game,” Smith said on SENQ Breakfast.

“I haven't had to stand on the back fence of a rugby field and had to return one of those balls from a kick-off but what's the alternative?

"Are we going to give that side that just scored a try a restart from their 20m line with a tap or a play-the-ball.

“I don't think we can take it out of our game.”

"What game will we be playing without a kick-off.

“It's a really difficult one because it's a very sensitive subject at the moment, the head knocks and the concussions and what it could potentially lead to down the track… but I just think the kick-off is such an important part of our game.”

Smith has reiterated that the NRL should prioritise improving tackling technique and invest more time in tackling practice before considering eliminating the traditional kick-off as the initial start of the exciting NRL games.